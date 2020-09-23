Deadline approaches to apply for school lunch benefits

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Families with school-aged children who qualified for free and reduced lunches last year may be eligible for hundreds of dollars in food benefits through a COVID-19 relief program known as Pandemic - Electronic Benefits Transfer Program. But they’ll have to hurry, according to Cara Durr with the Food Bank of Alaska.

“People can apply through the 30th, but because it takes time to process the applications, we are strongly encouraging families if they still need to apply and are eligible, to do it this week,” said Durr.

To qualify for up to $458 per child in benefits, children must have been enrolled in an Alaska school in March, April or May of 2019, the months when school was online because of COVID-19. Durr said families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits should have the benefits added automatically to their QUEST cards.

The easiest way to apply is through the Food Bank of Alaska website, which also has a section where people who receive SNAP can report if they haven’t received the additional benefits yet.

Durr said the online registration at the Food Bank will end on Friday at 5 p.m.

She said people who apply after that will have to fill out a paper application and mail it to the Alaska Department of Public Assistance.

