Advertisement

Dimond High volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

Volleyball
Volleyball(Hunter Smith)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A member of the A. J. Dimond High School volleyball C-team has tested positive for the COVID-19, Anchorage School District spokesperson Alan Brown confirmed on Tuesday. The two Dimond C-teams will be required to quarantine for 14 days since both teams practice on the same court.

“We built a robust [mitigation] plan knowing players were going to get exposed one way or another. So far we believe our mitigation plan has worked pretty well,” Brown said. “We are going to do the best with the [mitigation] plan we have and hope we are going to get the players back on the court as soon as we can.”

The district is also requiring West High School and Service High School C-teams to quarantine since they played Dimond over the weekend. Volleyball players are encouraged, but not required, to get tested for COVID-19 three to five days after the last contact, according to Brown.

ASD has specific mitigation plans for each sport published on its website along with a confirmed case matrix outlining procedures if there is a confirmed case. The volleyball mitigation plan includes disinfecting equipment and venues, having masks be worn at all times and after practice, all volleyballs and other equipment must be disinfected in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols.

“This [confirmed case of COVID-19] will test our mitigation procedures,” Brown said. “The procedures are pretty robust.”

Brown said ASD had other athletes exposed in the district but no secondary spreads.

“We’ve had athletes exposed from other sources family, friends, or in the community. Those cases identified themselves quickly and self-isolated. We confirmed none of the other team members caught it from them,” Brown said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch: Governor’s Office holds COVID-19 virtual Town Hall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Watch the virtual Town Hall livestream on Alaska's News Source.

News

Free meals for Mat-Su students extended to December

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The National School Lunch Program has been extended until Dec. 17 or until funds run out to provide free breakfast and lunch for students.

State

Undercover Hong Kong ‘investors’ dupe Pebble Mine execs, share private meetings describing political influence, vision for 180-year mine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Undercover "investors" recorded meetings with Pebble Mine executives, revealing details about the vision for the mine that were previously undisclosed.

Crime

Police search for 20-year-old man indicted for sexual abuse of a minor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Police do not believe there are additional victims.

Latest News

News

Murkowski supports COVID-19 testing, vaccine to encourage tourism in Alaska

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
During a virtual town hall, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she supports efforts to find a COVID-19 vaccine because tourists won't travel to Alaska if they don't feel safe.

News

50 new COVID-19 cases reported by DHSS Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
There are currently 5,173 active cases of the virus in the state.

News

Anchorage police investigate suspicious death near Midtown storage business

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The death was reported Tuesday morning.

News

Sen. Sullivan supports Trump naming a nominee to the Supreme Court

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Sen. Dan Sullivan said on Tuesday morning that he support's the president's plan to name a nominee to a vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Clearwater Lodge in Delta Junction a ‘total loss’ after early morning fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Clearwater Lodge restaurant and bar in Delta Junction is being called a total loss following a fire reported early Tuesday morning.