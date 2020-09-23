Dimond High volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A member of the A. J. Dimond High School volleyball C-team has tested positive for the COVID-19, Anchorage School District spokesperson Alan Brown confirmed on Tuesday. The two Dimond C-teams will be required to quarantine for 14 days since both teams practice on the same court.

“We built a robust [mitigation] plan knowing players were going to get exposed one way or another. So far we believe our mitigation plan has worked pretty well,” Brown said. “We are going to do the best with the [mitigation] plan we have and hope we are going to get the players back on the court as soon as we can.”

The district is also requiring West High School and Service High School C-teams to quarantine since they played Dimond over the weekend. Volleyball players are encouraged, but not required, to get tested for COVID-19 three to five days after the last contact, according to Brown.

ASD has specific mitigation plans for each sport published on its website along with a confirmed case matrix outlining procedures if there is a confirmed case. The volleyball mitigation plan includes disinfecting equipment and venues, having masks be worn at all times and after practice, all volleyballs and other equipment must be disinfected in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols.

“This [confirmed case of COVID-19] will test our mitigation procedures,” Brown said. “The procedures are pretty robust.”

Brown said ASD had other athletes exposed in the district but no secondary spreads.

“We’ve had athletes exposed from other sources family, friends, or in the community. Those cases identified themselves quickly and self-isolated. We confirmed none of the other team members caught it from them,” Brown said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.