Advertisement

Family seeks to reunite autistic boy with his pet cat

This photo, courtesy of Sara Krueger, shows the family cat Alita.
This photo, courtesy of Sara Krueger, shows the family cat Alita.(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sara Krueger and her three sons were away on a family camping trip in late August when their cat Alita went missing. They had raised Alita from a kitten. It was hard on everyone, but for 6-year-old Holden Ramirez, it’s been especially tough. Holden is autistic, and while his cat is not a registered support animal, she provided him with support that has made it easier for Ramirez to handle various daily challenges.

“His speech is mainly what’s impacted,” Krueger told Alaska’s News Source. “He can’t really fully communicate with an outsider.”

According to Krueger, they noticed the cat’s absence on the evening of Aug. 27. She quickly took to Facebook, asking for help finding Alita. Before long, someone let her know that the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Animal Shelter had posted a picture of the cat safe and sound. While the relief was still setting in, Krueger made another discovery.

“She had been put up for adoption and adopted within the same day," she said.

The animal shelter’s policy is to hold animals for 72 hours before putting the animal up for adoption. If the animal in question comes in with identification, the waiting period grows to 120 hours. Any other exceptions are only made if an animal appears to need further medical care or evaluation.

“I explained to them that it’s Holden’s cat, and that he has autism and that it’s hard for him to be away from her," Krueger said. "Their hands were tied.”

The shelter’s animal care Chief, Matt Hardwig said these situations are not common, but do occur occasionally. There are no rules for addressing these instances when they arise, but the shelter cannot disclose a client’s personal information to any other member of the public. The only surefire way to give animal control officers a way to track down an owner is to have their pets microchipped.

Krueger still hopes that whoever adopted Alita will hear about the situation and return Ramirez’s cat. Until then, she’s leaving her bedroom window open in hopes that their family pet will find her way home on her own.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘I can still help in some way’: virtual work helps in Lower 48 wildfire response

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Computers can't fight a fire, but according to BLM Communication Specialists, they can help with the response.

News

Deadline approaches to apply for school lunch benefits

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The benefits are meant to compensate families who lost out on school lunches after schools closed because of COVID-19.

News

Southeast Alaska reeling as 17% of jobs are lost during pandemic and fisheries want disaster declarations

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Southeast Alaska has seen the highest percentage of job losses in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, and three communities have filed for state disaster declarations for dismal salmon runs.

News

Hunter killed by grizzly bear in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Roman
A hunter was killed by a grizzly bear in the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve over the weekend — the first known fatal bear mauling recorded in the area since it was established in 1980.

Latest News

News

Dimond High volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The two Dimond C-teams will be required to quarantine for 14 days since both teams practice on the same court.

News

Watch: Governor’s Office holds COVID-19 virtual Town Hall

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch the virtual Town Hall livestream on Alaska's News Source.

News

Free meals for Mat-Su students extended to December

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The National School Lunch Program has been extended until Dec. 17 or until funds run out to provide free breakfast and lunch for students.

State

Undercover Hong Kong ‘investors’ dupe Pebble Mine execs, share private meetings describing political influence, vision for 180-year mine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Undercover "investors" recorded meetings with Pebble Mine executives, revealing details about the vision for the mine that were previously undisclosed.

Crime

Police search for 20-year-old man indicted for sexual abuse of a minor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Police do not believe there are additional victims.

News

Murkowski supports COVID-19 testing, vaccine to encourage tourism in Alaska

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
During a virtual town hall, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she supports efforts to find a COVID-19 vaccine because tourists won't travel to Alaska if they don't feel safe.