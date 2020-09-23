Advertisement

Fatal hit and run investigation

hit and run
hit and run(MGN)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

Anchorage Police is currently investigating a fatal hit and run, near the intersection of Brayton Drive and Academy drive.

They found an adult female lying on the side of he road, she was declared deceased at the scene. There have been no arrests at this time and anyone with information is asked to call APD Dispatch at 311 option 1.

Brayton Drive is shut down from Academy Drive to the south entrance of the Brayton Drive residential area as investigators respond to the scene to conduct their investigation. Please seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

