Free meals for Mat-Su students extended to December

The extension of a federal program means students at 36 schools in the Mat-Su Borough School District can get free breakfast and lunch through December.
The extension of a federal program means students at 36 schools in the Mat-Su Borough School District can get free breakfast and lunch through December.(Heather Hintze)
By Heather Hintze
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) -Students in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District can receive free meals for the rest of the calendar year.

The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services has extended a nationwide waiver to schools participating in the National School Lunch Program.

That means students at 36 schools around the Mat-Su are eligible to get free breakfast and lunch regardless of their family’s income.

“During this time of COVID and the uncertainty with it, they do not have to worry about paying money for meals. That’s the least of their worries. And so this way they can have free meals without having to do applications and trying to see if they can afford a meal,” said Nutrition Services Supervisor Diane Russo.

The MSBSD serves about 2,500 breakfasts and 4,000 lunches every day, Russo said.

Children who are distance learning at home are also eligible for meals. Russo said parents can contact their child’s school to find pickup time information.

The free meals will continue through Dec. 17 or until funding for the program runs out.

