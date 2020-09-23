Hunter killed by grizzly bear in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A hunter was killed by a grizzly bear in the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve over the weekend — the first known fatal bear mauling recorded in the area since it was established in 1980.

A release from the National Park Service states the hunter was on a 10-day moose hunt with a friend near the Chisana River drainage when the attack happened this past Sunday.

The name of the hunter who was killed, as well as specific details of the attack, have not yet been released. An investigation is pending.

The release states visitors are encouraged to be on the lookout for bears while traveling in the backcountry. Information about bear behavior is provided online by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

