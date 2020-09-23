Pro-oil Alaska governor also backs renewable energy ideas

(AP) - While Alaska’s Republican governor continues promoting the oil industry underpinning the state’s economy, he also has expressed interest in renewable energy projects.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Gov. Mike Dunleavy says improvements in technology and decreasing costs of renewable power open up new possibilities. Dunleavy supports drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. He disbanded the commission charged with guiding the state’s response to climate change.

But he also has investigated a possible major hydroelectric project at Eklutna Lake and Alaska’s wind power potential. Alternative energy proponents say Dunleavy’s interest reflects a growing political consensus around the benefits of renewable power.

