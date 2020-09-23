Advertisement

Pro-oil Alaska governor also backs renewable energy ideas

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(AP) - While Alaska’s Republican governor continues promoting the oil industry underpinning the state’s economy, he also has expressed interest in renewable energy projects.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Gov. Mike Dunleavy says improvements in technology and decreasing costs of renewable power open up new possibilities. Dunleavy supports drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. He disbanded the commission charged with guiding the state’s response to climate change.

But he also has investigated a possible major hydroelectric project at Eklutna Lake and Alaska’s wind power potential. Alternative energy proponents say Dunleavy’s interest reflects a growing political consensus around the benefits of renewable power.

