The Autumnal Equinox: another Fall marker falls!

Seasonal colors are glorious as the days get shorter.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage may be seeing cloudy and showery weather, but the real color is in the trees and shrubs as they bow to the colder nights and shorter days. Fall colors are at their peak around the southcentral region. And its still that way in many other parts of the state too. Have you seen the geese flying formation? They know when to go. A large low pressure system keeps waves of wet weather moving west from the north pacific.

