Watch: Governor’s Office holds COVID-19 virtual Town Hall
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office is hosting a COVID-19 Town Hall. Alaska’s News Source will livestream the event when it starts at 5 p.m. on Facebook here.
Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe and Acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen will participate in the virtual Town Hall.
The Town Hall is expected to cover a variety of topics from COVID-19 health mandates to the emergency powers of local governments.
