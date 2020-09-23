Advertisement

Watch: Governor’s Office holds COVID-19 virtual Town Hall

FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photon Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks during a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska. Dunleavy has announced that checks from the state's oil-wealth fund will begin going out to residents three months early, citing economic hardships related to the coronavirus.
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photon Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks during a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska. Dunleavy has announced that checks from the state's oil-wealth fund will begin going out to residents three months early, citing economic hardships related to the coronavirus.(Mark Thiessen | AP)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office is hosting a COVID-19 Town Hall. Alaska’s News Source will livestream the event when it starts at 5 p.m. on Facebook here.

Governor Town Hall

Live: Gov. Mike Dunleavy holds a virtual Town Hall on COVID-19.

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe and Acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen will participate in the virtual Town Hall.

The Town Hall is expected to cover a variety of topics from COVID-19 health mandates to the emergency powers of local governments.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dimond High volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The two Dimond C-teams will be required to quarantine for 14 days since both teams practice on the same court.

News

Free meals for Mat-Su students extended to December

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The National School Lunch Program has been extended until Dec. 17 or until funds run out to provide free breakfast and lunch for students.

State

Undercover Hong Kong ‘investors’ dupe Pebble Mine execs, share private meetings describing political influence, vision for 180-year mine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Undercover "investors" recorded meetings with Pebble Mine executives, revealing details about the vision for the mine that were previously undisclosed.

Crime

Police search for 20-year-old man indicted for sexual abuse of a minor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Police do not believe there are additional victims.

Latest News

News

Murkowski supports COVID-19 testing, vaccine to encourage tourism in Alaska

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
During a virtual town hall, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she supports efforts to find a COVID-19 vaccine because tourists won't travel to Alaska if they don't feel safe.

News

50 new COVID-19 cases reported by DHSS Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
There are currently 5,173 active cases of the virus in the state.

News

Anchorage police investigate suspicious death near Midtown storage business

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The death was reported Tuesday morning.

News

Sen. Sullivan supports Trump naming a nominee to the Supreme Court

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Sen. Dan Sullivan said on Tuesday morning that he support's the president's plan to name a nominee to a vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Clearwater Lodge in Delta Junction a ‘total loss’ after early morning fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Clearwater Lodge restaurant and bar in Delta Junction is being called a total loss following a fire reported early Tuesday morning.