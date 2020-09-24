Advertisement

57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 with 56 of those cases in Alaska residents.

The sole new nonresident case was reported in Anchorage. The new cases bring the state total to 7,941 with 7,004 of those cases in residents. Of those, 5,165 are considered active. There are 4,482 Alaska residents with active cases of the virus.

Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, 45 people have died with the virus. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

The DHSS coronavirus dashboard states at least 270 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 39 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and four more are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus.

Statewide, 14 people with or suspected of having COVID-19 are on a ventilator.

There are 226 ventilators available for use as of Wednesday afternoon’s dashobard update. DHSS states 68 intensive care unit beds and 533 inpatient beds are available in Alaska.

A total of 433,198 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, but that number does not reflect a new person for every test.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 23
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: Five
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13
  • Delta Junction: Two
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Four
  • Utqiagvik: Three
  • Juneau: Two
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: One
  • Bethel Census Area: One
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One
  • Unkown: One

Editor’s note: This report is based on initial data and will be updated.

