ASAA moves forward with high school state football championships

Football file photo
Football file photo(Videoblocks)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Schools Activities Association announced on Wednesday it will have state high school football playoffs for all three divisions this October.

“It was complicated because we had to take what’s going on during the regular season, build that into a championship,” ASAA executive director Billy Strickland said. “I think it gives us the opportunity to have some sort of state ending experience for the students.”

Playoff games will be held at high schools employing their COVID-19 mitigation plans, and limited fans will be allowed.

“We need to be able to host an event that will lessen the chance of the number of people coming together,” Strickland said.

The site of the championship games will be determined depending on the schools involved and the COVID-19 risk level. This new state championship schedule also extends the prep football season an extra week with the playoffs kicking off on Oct. 16 and 17. The final weekend of the season will start Oct. 31.

The ASAA board meeting on Wednesday pushed back the start of the high school basketball season to Jan. 4 since that’s when most students will return from winter break, according to Strickland. The 3A/4A basketball season will finish on March 27, and 1A/2A will end on April 3.

Earlier this month, ASAA announced it would hold cross-country running and tennis state championships this fall without fans and would limit participants.

