Eielson F-16 fighter jets make emergency landing at Bethel Airport

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing diverted to the Bethel Airport when one of the aircraft experienced an in-flight emergency at approximately 9 p.m., Sept. 22, 2020.

The F-16s were on their way to Eielson Air Force Base after participating in an exercise in the Indo-Pacific theater. Both pilots have no injuries and landed safely at the divert location.

“We’re very thankful to the Bethel community for all the support they’re providing to our two F-16 pilots, especially from the local law enforcement and airport teams,” said Col. David Berkland, 354th FW commander. “As usual, our Alaska communities have our back and help us accomplish our mission every day.”

Security and maintenance teams are being dispatched to Bethel to assist in recovering the aircraft. More information will be released as it becomes available.

