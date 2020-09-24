Ketchikan borough assembly passes police discrimination measure

(AP) - An Alaska borough assembly has passed a resolution calling on the state Legislature to add police officers to a list of classes of citizens protected from discrimination.

KTOO Public Media reported the Ketchikan Borough Assembly’s vote was tied before the city’s mayor broke the deadlock by voting in favor of the measure.

The new resolution promoted by Mayor Rodney Dial was in response to a measure he overturned last month. Dial vetoed a resolution passed by the assembly supporting statewide protections for LGBTQ people. He then proposed a similar resolution seeking discrimination protection for police officers and Christians.

