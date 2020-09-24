Light winds today with chance of rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It will be cloudy on Thursday with a high of 52 degrees and 10 mph winds. Thursday night drops down to 45 degrees with 10 mph winds along with a 60% chance of rain showers. Friday will be cloudy with a high of 52 degrees, a 50% chance of rain and 10 mph winds.

Friday night drops down to 44 degrees with 10 mph winds and cloudy skies. Looking ahead, with winds around 10 mph it will be mostly cloudy but warming up to 55 degrees for a high on Saturday.

Storms along the coast near Prince William Sound continue to weaken while more storms in the northeast Gulf keep moving north and west towards Southcentral and will keep rain chances for the region alive through Friday.

New systems should arrive in the Prince William Sound area and then head north and east toward Anchorage Thursday morning delivering more rain to these locations. Winds forcing the storms into the mountains from the east have weakened. This will likely enhance rainfall on the east side or gulf side of the mountains while areas to the west and not facing the gulf will tend to be on the dry side. In other words, this will allow for rainfall to move further inland and allow for areas sitting behind mountains to become more susceptible to the storm and rain.

This change in air-flow will allow for increased rain chances from the western Kenai to Anchorage and the Mat-Su through Friday. This pattern will change and shift on Friday when stronger storms move towards the northern Gulf from south of the Aleutian Islands creating more storm development east of Kodiak Island as well as in the northern Gulf on Friday. Rain chances with these locations will increase as well as the potential for stronger winds.

For the extended forecast, Sunday through Tuesday, as high pressure over Asia heads east towards the Bering Sea and Alaska, this will force storms out of the north to dive southward across the Bering Sea and north Pacific Ocean. The effect will cause high-pressure development along the west coast of Alaska and stretching northward and west into western Canada. This set up will be very favorable for storms next week to track into the Gulf and Southcentral to produce abundant rainfall and strong winds along the north Gulf Coast, Prince William Sound and the Kenai Peninsula.

There is also the potential for a windstorm in Anchorage if the storms pass close enough to the west of our area.

The remnants of storms from the south will move north and to just the south of the western Aleutian Islands Monday and Monday night. If these storms move close enough then there could be strong winds (potentially Gale Force Winds from 39-46 mph) for the Aleutians on Monday before the storm drops back down to the south and into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday.

