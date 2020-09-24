Advertisement

NTSB releases preliminary report of deadly midair collision in Fairbanks

(AP)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The pilot who died in the Aug. 27 midair collision at Chena Marina Airport in Fairbanks saw the other plane before the crash, according to the preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Shane Bennett, 52, of Fairbanks, died as he prepared to land his Cessna 185. NTSB Alaska Chief Clint Johnson said Bennett approached the other plane from above, and to the rear of the Piper Super Cub after it had just taken off from the airport.

Bennett flew for Flying Moose Alaska and was on his way back to Fairbanks after a hunting trip with two passengers. One also died in the crash, the other suffered serious injuries.

Alaska State Troopers identified the other pilot as Larry Dalrymple, 73, also of Fairbanks. He survived.

Home surveillance video at the airport captured the moments immediately after the collision that took place about 70 feet above the ground.

