Advertisement

One week, more than $500k, or the Jesse Lee Home goes down

(KTUU)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In an order passed down from the Kenai Court, Superior Court Judge Lance Joanis gave the group trying to save Jesse Lee Home, Friends of the Jesse Lee Home, one week to raise $536,720.73 or the temporary restraining order (TRO) protecting the building from demolition by the city of Seward will be lifted.

The decision comes after the judge heard more testimony from Friends on the progress or lack-thereof in restoring the building. Testimony was also heard from the city on how expensive it is to not knock it down, even though the contract could have been suspended for no cost.

The TRO protecting the building was put into effect by the judge because the city began demolition on Aug. 31 when Friends presented a quitclaim deed to the building they bought in 2014.

That deed came with conditions that Friends had five years to remove hazardous material and connect the building to sewer and water, or it went back to the city.

The city testified that the work was not done and the building is too unstable to get the hazardous materials out safely. Friends testified that they’ve been pursuing parallel goals with restoration, including working on curriculum for the school that they want to start at the restored building once it was completed.

When the TRO was initially filed, Friends had to post about $72,000 in a security bond - like they have to do now. At the time, members said they “shattered” that goal thanks to a number of large donations from various groups in the state.

Superior Court Judge Lance Joanis says the TRO will expire Sept. 30 and “a preliminary injunction shall not issue.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ketchikan borough assembly passes police discrimination measure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Alaska borough assembly has passed a resolution calling on the state Legislature to add police officers to a list of classes of citizens protected from discrimination.

News

Newtok regains power after outage lasting a month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Alaska village has regained electrical power after a month-long outage during which some families lost subsistence harvests stored in freezers.

News

ASAA moves forward with high school state football championships

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Alaska Schools Activities Association will have state football championships for all three divisions this October.

News

DNA Sleuths: The quest to identify nameless victims

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
The search for the killer of two women is long over, but investigators hope DNA technology can help find their relatives.

Latest News

News

Ballot Measure 1 gets public hearings during the pandemic with the state in fiscal crisis

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Ballot Measure 1 would raise taxes on Alaska's three most profitable fields. During public hearings many people asked if it would solve the state's fiscal problems.

News

With no sign that missing Nome woman left town, extensive searches continue

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Recent travel records provide no indication that Florence Okpealuk left Nome.

Inside the Gates

Inside the Gates: The 25th anniversary of the Alaska AWACS crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
All 24 crew members on board died after the E-3 Sentry AWACS plane struck a flock of geese.

News

Preserving precautions: Safety measures to take while canning food

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
There are several important steps to take while preserving food so canned goods don't end up with dangerous bacteria.

News

Growing AK: Putting the garden beds to bed

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
It's almost time to prep our gardens for next year and the current thinking says, don't dig up those old veggies.

Military

Eielson F-16 fighter jets make emergency landing at Bethel Airport

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KTVF Staff Reporter
Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing diverted to the Bethel Airport when one of the aircraft experienced an in-flight emergency at approximately 9 p.m., Sept. 22, 2020.