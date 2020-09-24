Advertisement

Preserving precautions: Safety measures to take while canning food

The UAF Cooperative Extension in Palmer offers free gauge testing for pressure canners
Foods with higher acidity like fruit can be canned using a boiling water bath. Vegetables and meats should go in a pressure canner.
Foods with higher acidity like fruit can be canned using a boiling water bath. Vegetables and meats should go in a pressure canner.(Heather Hintze)
By Heather Hintze
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) -Fall brings an abundant harvest for farms like Bushes Bunches, which has piles of giant zucchini, beets and potatoes.

Their fresh vegetables have people hungry for Alaska grown all year long.

“A lot of people have been coming in wanting more, more for canning and preserving for the winter. It’s very understandable with the economy the way it is right now,” said store manager Crystal Kumpula.

Before people start canning, they need to know what they’re doing.

“We have a lot of people coming along who are doing this for the first time,” said Julie Cascio.

She’s a professor of health, home and family development for the UAF Cooperative Extension Service in Palmer.

Cascio said it’s crucial for people to make sure their equipment is safe, especially when using a pressure canner.

“They have to be flat on the bottom because if they have been rounded, it means they’ve gone dry at some point which loosens the metal and it’s not strong enough to do the food processing any longer,” Cascio explained.

The type of food being canned will determine which method to use. Fruits, berries and sometimes tomatoes have enough acidity they can go in a boiling water bath. Pressure canners can be used for meats, fish and vegetables.

The cooperative extension offers free testing for pressure gauges.

Food in a pressure canner needs to reach 240-degrees for a certain amount of time. The type of food being canned and the size of the jar being used will determine how long it needs to stay in.

Cascio said those are important factors because improperly canned food can collect dangerous bacteria.

“If you were to ingest something that had the clostridium botulinum in it, then your nerves would stop working. Your eyes, you’d be unable to open your eyes,” she said.

She also advises people follow research-based recipes that are proven to be safe if followed correctly. Canning is no time for experimenting, she said.

“If you’re adding more vegetables to a product that has fruit in it as well, you’re actually changing the pH value and that makes a difference on how long it should be canned,” Cascio said.

Canned goods should be stored in a cool, dark, dry place.

People who need their pressure gauges tested can contact the UAF Cooperative Extension to set up an appointment.

There are also food preservation classes on canning jams and jellies, sauerkraut and even walrus.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Growing AK: Putting the garden beds to bed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
It's almost time to prep our gardens for next year and the current thinking says, don't dig up those old veggies.

News

CEO of Pebble Partnership resigns following release of ‘The Pebble Tapes’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Pebble Limited Partnership parent company Northern Dynasty Minerals made the announcement Wednesday.

News

Brown bear put down following the death of the Alaska Zoo’s 16-year-old alpaca Caesar

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Wildlife officials with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game put down an adult brown bear after it killed an alpaca at the Alaska Zoo.

News

UPDATE: Police arrest the driver involved in a deadly hit and run

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong and Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage Police is currently investigating a fatal hit and run, near the intersection of Brayton Drive and Academy drive.

Latest News

News

Pro-oil Alaska governor also backs renewable energy ideas

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While Alaska’s Republican governor continues promoting the oil industry underpinning the state’s economy, he also has expressed interest in renewable energy projects.

News

Town Hall explores the state’s COVID-19 response, future plans

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
A virtual Town Hall on Tuesday sought to answer some of the questions many Alaskans have about the state’s coronavirus response.

News

TIK-TOK and WECHAT live to be downloaded another day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Multiple executive orders, security concerns, and data privacy.. Those just a few things that have brought a popular video sharing app into the fore front.and over the weekend a big breakthrough, here's details in Today's Tech Beat..

News

‘I can still help in some way’: virtual work helps in Lower 48 wildfire response

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Computers can't fight a fire, but according to BLM Communication Specialists, they can help with the response.

News

Family seeks to reunite autistic boy with his pet cat

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
A family in Wasilla is hoping to reunite 6-year-old Holden Ramirez with his cat, which was unknowingly adopted by another person.

News

Deadline approaches to apply for school lunch benefits

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The benefits are meant to compensate families who lost out on school lunches after schools closed because of COVID-19.