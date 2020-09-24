Advertisement

Snow is in the forecast...for parts of northern Alaska.

Southern parts of the state get clouds and showers.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A broad, but weakening circulation of low pressure continues to pump clouds and moisture into southcentral to southeast and inland. The hills surrounding Fairbanks could see a little snow...with the snow level dropping to between 1500-2000 feet through Friday morning.

