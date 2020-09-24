Advertisement

With no sign that missing Nome woman left town, extensive searches continue

Florence Okpealuk was last seen on Aug. 30.
Florence Okpealuk was last seen on Aug. 30.(Alaska State Troopers)
By Hank Davis
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) – After 24 days of active searches and investigative work, Nome Police Chief Michael Heintzelman and Deputy Chief of Police, Robert Pruckner, have provided an update on their effort to locate missing 33-year-old Florence Okpealuk.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, law enforcement officials have conducted nearly 100 interviews with family, friends and other community members.

Investigators have also gathered surveillance footage from more than a dozen cameras, all located within several miles of Okpealuk’s last known location at Nome’s West Beach.

Recent travel records have do not indicated Okpealuk traveled outside of Nome.

On Wednesday, the Anchorage FBI Field Office’s public affairs officer, Chloe Martin said that FBI agents are no longer on the ground in Nome. However, the office is still assisting local agencies with the search.

“That doesn’t mean we have stopped looking for her, this is an open investigation ... It’s active, it’s ongoing," she said. "There’s a widely variable pace with investigations, given that law enforcement needs to methodically and thoroughly address every element of the case.”

Those federal agents are currently analyzing local cell service records and continuing to provide other technical support for the case.

According to Nome police, the Nome Volunteer Search and Rescue Team has carried out community ground searches and utilized drones to search nearby bodies of water. Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard and Bering Air have participated in aerial searches.

The Nome Police Department’s primary channel for updating the community is through its Facebook page.

Anyone with relevant information is also encouraged to call NPD at (907) 443-5262. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ASAA moves forward with high school state football championships

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Alaska Schools Activities Association will have state football championships for all three divisions this October.

News

DNA Sleuths: The quest to identify nameless victims

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jill Burke
The search for the killer of two women is long over, but investigators hope DNA technology can help find their relatives.

News

Ballot Measure 1 gets public hearings during the pandemic with the state in fiscal crisis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Ballot Measure 1 would raise taxes on Alaska's three most profitable fields. During public hearings many people asked if it would solve the state's fiscal problems.

Inside the Gates

Inside the Gates: The 25th anniversary of the Alaska AWACS crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
All 24 crew members on board died after the E-3 Sentry AWACS plane struck a flock of geese.

Latest News

News

Preserving precautions: Safety measures to take while canning food

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
There are several important steps to take while preserving food so canned goods don't end up with dangerous bacteria.

News

Growing AK: Putting the garden beds to bed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
It's almost time to prep our gardens for next year and the current thinking says, don't dig up those old veggies.

Military

Eielson F-16 fighter jets make emergency landing at Bethel Airport

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KTVF Staff Reporter
Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing diverted to the Bethel Airport when one of the aircraft experienced an in-flight emergency at approximately 9 p.m., Sept. 22, 2020.

News

CEO of Pebble Partnership resigns following release of ‘The Pebble Tapes’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Pebble Limited Partnership parent company Northern Dynasty Minerals made the announcement Wednesday.

News

Brown bear put down following the death of the Alaska Zoo’s 16-year-old alpaca Caesar

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Wildlife officials with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game put down an adult brown bear after it killed an alpaca at the Alaska Zoo.

News

UPDATE: Police arrest the driver involved in a deadly hit and run

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong and Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage Police is currently investigating a fatal hit and run, near the intersection of Brayton Drive and Academy drive.