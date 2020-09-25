142 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services' initial data reveals 142 new COVID-19 cases were reported in both residents and nonresidents Thursday. One more person has died. DHSS has identified him as a Fairbanks resident in his 50s.

There are currently 5,213 active cases in Alaska.

Of the cases, 130 were in Alaska residents, and 12 were nonresidents. For the resident cases, 78 are male, 50 are female and two are unknown.

Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, 275 people have been hospitalized with the virus and 46 people have died with the virus.

Resident cases were identified in these communities:

Anchorage Municipality: 70

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12

North Slope Borough: 16

Denali Borough: One

Nome Census Area: Four

Bethel Census Area: Six

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Four

Kenai Peninsula Borough: Two

Juneau City and Borough: Nine

Northwest Arctic Borough: Four

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: One

Sitka City and Borough: One

