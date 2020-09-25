5 new deaths, 128 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five more Alaskans who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, the state reported on Friday.

It’s the highest amount of deaths reported by the state in a single day since the pandemic began, bringing the total number of Alaskans who have died with the virus to 51.

The Department of Health and Social Services also reported 128 new COVID-19 cases in the state. Only one of those cases is in a nonresident, according to the coronavirus dashboard.

The new cases bring the current active case total in residents to 4,424.

The new resident cases were found in these communities:

Anchorage: 73

Kenai Peninsula Borough: One

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 31

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: One

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Two

Nome Census Area: Three

North Slope Borough: Three

Northwest Arctic Borough: Two

Juneau City and Borough: Six

Bethel Census Area: Three

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One

