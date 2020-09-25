Alaska Railroad Corporation receives $4.1 million in a grant for project near Seward

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad Corporation received a grant up to $4,110,480 for the Trail River Bridge Replacement project.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration. It’s one of 50 projects the FRA is expected to fund.

The Trail River Bridge Replacement project will replace a timber railroad bridge over the Trail River, about 23 miles north of Seward, stated in a press release.

“It’s a 364-foot long timber trestle that was built sometime in the 1950s,” said Alaska Railroad Spokesman Tim Sullivan. “So you can imagine with the number of trains we run over that on a regular basis, the passengers, the freight, and everything that has been going over that for the last 70 years, it’s got a bit of wear and tear on it.”

The grant covers half of an estimated $8 million for the project that will involve a new steel bridge. The Alaska Railroad will come up with the rest of the money.

“The new bridge will support the Alaska Railroad Corporation’s freight and passenger rail services and operations by allowing industry-standard gross weight capabilities of 286,000-pound railcars and intermodal double-stack cars,” said a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

There’s no word when construction will start, but it should take about a year to complete.

In total, $320.6 million in competitive grants will be going to projects in 29 states. Most of the projects selected will improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of freight and passenger service on the railroad.

A list of projects selected can be viewed here.

