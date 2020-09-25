Alaska regulators seek more money for oil spill fund

(AP) - Alaska environmental regulators are seeking additional money for the state’s oil spill response fund amid a review of requirements for petroleum producers and shippers.

The Anchorage Journal of Commerce reports that Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune has advocated for the state administration and Legislature to commit more money to the Spill Prevention and Response fund. Brune acknowledged the challenges in asking for an increase as the state faces a fiscal year 2022 budget deficit of about $2 billion.

Environmental conservation officials declined to specify the size of a request to the Office of Management and Budget for the fund.

