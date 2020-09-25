APD: Homicide investigation underway in the Russian Jack Park area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a homicide in the area to the northeast of the Pine Street and Reka Drive intersection.

Police say around 4:07 a.m. Friday, they responded to a wooded camp area after someone reported an adult male found dead.

Police say there have been no arrests at this time.

On 9/25/20 at 4:07 AM, Officers with the Patrol Division responded to a wooded camp area to the northeast of the Pine... Posted by Anchorage Police Department on Friday, September 25, 2020

APD is asking anyone with information, including surveillance footage, please call 3-1-1.

