APD: Homicide investigation underway in the Russian Jack Park area
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a homicide in the area to the northeast of the Pine Street and Reka Drive intersection.
Police say around 4:07 a.m. Friday, they responded to a wooded camp area after someone reported an adult male found dead.
Police say there have been no arrests at this time.
APD is asking anyone with information, including surveillance footage, please call 3-1-1.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.