Advertisement

Buy a costume and help make a kid’s wish come true

Make A Wish and Party City partner up
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’re planning to get your kids a costume this year, you might want to consider one store option. Party City is a long-time partner with Make-A-Wish Foundation nationally and this year the Anchorage store is getting involved.

The campaign, “Make Halloween Wishes Come True” starts Friday, September 25th and runs through Monday, September 28th.

Customers that buy a princess, ninja or superhero costume will help make wishes come true. Meaning, a portion of the proceeds will benefit wish kids. The Alaska/Washington chapter is hoping to grant 275 wishes in this next year.

Locally here in Alaska, more than 50 kids are waiting to get their wishes granted. With all the changes going on due to Covid-19, this is just one more way to help make some of that happen.

“We have learned over time and time again that wishes really provide that hope and strength that kids need in a time that’s really difficult and often that chance to experience something magical to get that wish granted really helps their path to recovery," said Hannah Moderow with Make A Wish AK/Washington.

“We really need to help them, show them that there’s some enjoyment they can have, so we want to donate money to make their wishes come true," added Party City General Manager Lawrence Fetterolf.

If you’re not buying a superhero, princess or ninja costume, you can make a donation at the register or purchase a party bag for $0.99 to help make wishes happen that way.

Party City is located at 3090 Mountain View Drive in Anchorage.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Catch a wave, Yakutat surf club gets kids in the water and on a board

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
A surfer who saw an opportunity for a bit more open space in the open Alaskan waters has now partnered with Sealaska native corporation to help teach kids to surf in the small village of Yakutat.

News

A multi-pronged municipal plan seeks to keep people from entering the shelter system, find housing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Beth Verge
As homeless shelters in Anchorage reach max capacity night after night, the municipality is working on reducing the crowds and hopefully, keeping and getting people in homes of their own.

News

APD: Homicide investigation underway in the Russian Jack Park area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage police are investigating a homicide in the area to the northeast of the Pine Street and Reka Drive intersection.

News

Groups decry proposal to roll back Alaska forest protections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to exempt the country’s largest national forest, in southeast Alaska, from a ban on timber harvests and road building in roadless areas. The move was denounced by conservation groups.

Latest News

News

Alaska regulators seek more money for oil spill fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska environmental regulators are seeking additional money for the state’s oil spill response fund amid a review of requirements for petroleum producers and shippers.

News

Former ASRC President and CEO, and North Slope leader Jacob Adams Sr. has died

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Adams died at the age of 73. He leaves behind his loving wife 6 children, 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

News

The International Space Station was forced to play dodge ball

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
A major airline is turning to tech to get more people in their seats and dodgeball is not only a funny movie, but also a serious skill, details from the Morning Edition's Austin Sjong.

News

CARES Act funding for airlines expires soon; what that might mean for Alaska

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
CARES Act funding gave the airlines $25 billion when they were first put out. Congress has just over one week to decide if they will get more.

News

Fundraising efforts to save UAA hockey and skiing go online

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The UAA hockey and ski teams have built fundraising websites to help save their programs from elimination.

News

Seward Highway work to continue through October

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Crews are working to stabilize the cliff walls on the Seward Highway between Anchorage and Girdwood to avoid rock falls.