Buy a costume and help make a kid’s wish come true

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’re planning to get your kids a costume this year, you might want to consider one store option. Party City is a long-time partner with Make-A-Wish Foundation nationally and this year the Anchorage store is getting involved.

The campaign, “Make Halloween Wishes Come True” starts Friday, September 25th and runs through Monday, September 28th.

Customers that buy a princess, ninja or superhero costume will help make wishes come true. Meaning, a portion of the proceeds will benefit wish kids. The Alaska/Washington chapter is hoping to grant 275 wishes in this next year.

Locally here in Alaska, more than 50 kids are waiting to get their wishes granted. With all the changes going on due to Covid-19, this is just one more way to help make some of that happen.

“We have learned over time and time again that wishes really provide that hope and strength that kids need in a time that’s really difficult and often that chance to experience something magical to get that wish granted really helps their path to recovery," said Hannah Moderow with Make A Wish AK/Washington.

“We really need to help them, show them that there’s some enjoyment they can have, so we want to donate money to make their wishes come true," added Party City General Manager Lawrence Fetterolf.

If you’re not buying a superhero, princess or ninja costume, you can make a donation at the register or purchase a party bag for $0.99 to help make wishes happen that way.

Party City is located at 3090 Mountain View Drive in Anchorage.

