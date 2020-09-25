Advertisement

Court rules Alaska Native corporations do not qualify for CARES Act funds

File
File(WCAX)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Native corporations cannot receive a portion of the $8 billion in funds allocated to tribal governments, a U.S. district court decided Friday.

The CARES Act was passed in March and allocated billions to tribal governments as they are “the recognized governing body of an Indian Tribe."

In April, the Department of Treasury had included Alaska Native corporations in their data collection to allocate the funds. Within days, several Native American and Alaska Native tribes challenged the inclusion of Alaska Native corporations in CARES Act funding allocations.

On Friday, the district court ruled Alaska Native corporations did not fall under the definition of a state or a unit of local government and did not satisfy the definition laid out in the ISDA of an “Indian tribe.”

If held, this decision means Alaska Native corporations will not be able to receive CARES Act funds allocated in Title V of the act.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

