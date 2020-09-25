Advertisement

Early fog Friday with periods of showers later today as storms push in from the Gulf of Alaska

Cloudy in Anchorage on Friday with light winds and a high of 55 degrees.
By Howie Gordon
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We will be cloudy on Friday with a high of 55 degrees and light winds.  We will keep rain chances in the 60 percent range of seeing some brief periods of showers.  Friday night we drop down to 45 degrees with light winds along with a 70 percent chance of rain showers.  Winds out of the east will be around 30 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. We will be cloudy on Saturday with a high of 56 degrees, a 60 percent chance of rain, 10 mph winds, but with winds up to 30 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations.  Saturday night we drop down to 41 degrees with 15 mph winds out of the northeast and mostly cloudy skies.  Winds out of the east will be around 25-40 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Looking ahead, with winds around 15 mph we will be mostly cloudy as we warm up to 54 degrees for a high on Sunday.

Storms centered west of Juneau continue to move north and west out of the Gulf and into Southcentral on Friday with rain most likely for Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.  The heaviest and most consistent rain will be in the Prince William Sound area while we can still expect periods of rain today in Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley’s.  Then, storms east of Kodiak Island will move west into Southwest Alaska on Saturday pulling storm energy across the northern Gulf enhancing coastal rain from Kodiak Island to Prince William Sound.  Those storms should weaken as high pressure develops along the coast Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, which will increase winds across Turnagain Arm down through Portage and the Passage Canal.  The winds should move towards the south and down Cook Inlet, therefore showing minimal impact to Anchorage or the Hillsides.  Strong storms will move into the Gulf on Saturday evening into Sunday.  These systems have the potential to bring Storm Force Winds (47-73 mph) and a good swath of moderate to heavy rain.  Most of this impact (rain and winds and maybe Hurricane Force Over 75 mph) will be confined to the open Gulf waters as well as Kodiak Island through Prince William Sound.

For the extended forecast, Monday through Thursday, we can expect strong storm systems during this period.  Storms that entered the Gulf on Sunday will weaken on Monday as they push along the north Gulf coast.  The impact will be a day or so of moderate to heavy rain for the Gulf coast and Prince William Sound.  Our next round of active weather for the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island will be Monday night through Tuesday as storms move in from the north Pacific Ocean.  By Tuesday night to Wednesday, the system will impact the southern mainland of Alaska delivering widespread rain and winds to the area.  These storms will move off (to the west) into the Bering Sea while our next player that will impact the Alaska Mainland weather moves out of the north Pacific.  Areas across the western Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands will remain relatively quiet.  While tropical storm remnants from the south bring rain and wind to the western (possibly staying out of reach to the south) Aleutians Monday through Tuesday.

Cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers for the start of the week. Rain expected around Prince William Sound and the Panhandle on Monday.