Fall clouds and rain into the weekend for southern Alaska.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall is picking up pace in the state as snowfall is reported in Arctic Village, and expected to accumulation in the SE Brooks Range. Anchorage was seeing a steady, but fairly light rain on Thursday. For the month of September, Alaska’s largest city has seen 1.45 inches. And think about this little weather tidbit..on this date in 1981, Anchorage reported 1.5 inches of snow. Take in this short season while you can!

