Fall clouds and rain into the weekend for southern Alaska.

Snow in parts of interior and northern Alaska.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall is picking up pace in the state as snowfall is reported in Arctic Village, and expected to accumulation in the SE Brooks Range. Anchorage was seeing a steady, but fairly light rain on Thursday. For the month of September, Alaska’s largest city has seen 1.45 inches. And think about this little weather tidbit..on this date in 1981, Anchorage reported 1.5 inches of snow. Take in this short season while you can!

Forecast

Light winds today with chance of rain

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Howie Gordon
It will be cloudy in Anchorage on Thursday with 10 mph winds and a high of 52 degrees.

Weather

Snow is in the forecast...for parts of northern Alaska.

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:43 PM AKDT
By Jackie Purcell
A broad, but weakening circulation of low pressure continues to pump clouds and moisture into southcentral to southeast and inland. The hills surrounding Fairbanks could see a little snow...with the snow level dropping to between 1500-2000 feet through Friday morning.

Forecast

Can’t rule out a brief shower or two as our Fall like forecast continues today and into the rest of the week

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:26 AM AKDT
By Howie Gordon
Forecast

The Autumnal Equinox: another Fall marker falls!

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:51 PM AKDT
By Jackie Purcell
Anchorage may be seeing cloudy and showery weather, but the real color is in the trees and shrubs as they bow to the colder nights and shorter days. Fall colors are at their peak around the southcentral region.

Forecast

Cloudy skies for our first official day of Fall as winds stay on the light side

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:59 AM AKDT
By Howie Gordon
Forecast

Tuesday marks a seasonal milestone: the fall eqinox

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:39 PM AKDT
By Jackie Purcell
A large area of low pressure is just south of the state.

Forecast

One day out from the start of Fall and we hold onto Fall like conditions with cloudy skies

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:28 AM AKDT
By Howie Gordon
Forecast

Heading into fall with clouds and showers

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:12 PM AKDT
By Tracy Sinclare
Clouds and showers carry us through the start of the work week around Anchorage. Coastal areas likely to see some decent rain through Wednesday.

Weather

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM AKDT
Cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers for the start of the week. Rain expected around Prince William Sound and the Panhandle on Monday.

Forecast

Don’t rule out some rain showers overnight Saturday before the sun makes an appearance on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:24 PM AKDT
By Howie Gordon
