Advertisement

Former ASRC President and CEO, and North Slope leader Jacob Adams Sr. has died

Former Arctic Slope Regional Corporation President and CEO, and North Slope leader Jacob Adams Sr. has passed away.
Former Arctic Slope Regional Corporation President and CEO, and North Slope leader Jacob Adams Sr. has passed away.(Source: ASRC)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Arctic Slope Regional Corporation President and CEO, and North Slope leader Jacob Adams Sr. has passed away.

According to a press release from ASRC, Adams died surrounded by family in Utqiaġvik.

“It’s impossible to overstate the impact of Jake’s leadership through the years across our region and even beyond,” said Rex A. Rock Sr., ASRC president and CEO. “He not only helped form the company we now know as Arctic Slope Regional Corporation, but actually went out – door to door – to sign up shareholders. For more than 50 years he remained instrumental in improving the lives of our people. He was my dear friend and will be missed.”

Adams died at the age of 73. He leaves behind his loving wife six children, 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The International Space Station was forced to play dodge ball

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
A major airline is turning to tech to get more people in their seats and dodgeball is not only a funny movie, but also a serious skill, details from the Morning Edition's Austin Sjong.

News

CARES Act funding for airlines expires soon; what that might mean for Alaska

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
CARES Act funding gave the airlines $25 billion when they were first put out. Congress has just over one week to decide if they will get more.

News

Fundraising efforts to save UAA hockey and skiing go online

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The UAA hockey and ski teams have built fundraising websites to help save their programs from elimination.

News

Seward Highway work to continue through October

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Crews are working to stabilize the cliff walls on the Seward Highway between Anchorage and Girdwood to avoid rock falls.

Latest News

News

Alaska Railroad Corporation receives $4.1 million in a grant for project near Seward

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova and Dave Leval
The Alaska Railroad Corporation received a grant up to $4,110,480 for the Trail River Bridge Replacement project.

News

142 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
142 cases and 1 new death were reported Thursday

Investigative

Alaska’s attorney general abruptly resigned. His boss – Gov. Mike Dunleavy – still won’t talk about it.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the law bars him from talking about how he handled misconduct by Alaska's attorney general. Legal experts disagree.

News

Sen. Sullivan voices strongest opposition to Pebble Mine yet

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The tweet in opposition came after tapes of Pebble Partnership executives claiming ties to Sullivan and other government officials were leaked.

News

Juneau witness signature requirement waived for mail-in municipal election

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Juneau voters will not be required to have a witness signature on mail-in ballots for October’s municipal election.

News

In-person misdemeanor trials to resume in November

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Misdemeanor trials are to be continued on Nov. 2.