Former ASRC President and CEO, and North Slope leader Jacob Adams Sr. has died

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Arctic Slope Regional Corporation President and CEO, and North Slope leader Jacob Adams Sr. has passed away.

According to a press release from ASRC, Adams died surrounded by family in Utqiaġvik.

“It’s impossible to overstate the impact of Jake’s leadership through the years across our region and even beyond,” said Rex A. Rock Sr., ASRC president and CEO. “He not only helped form the company we now know as Arctic Slope Regional Corporation, but actually went out – door to door – to sign up shareholders. For more than 50 years he remained instrumental in improving the lives of our people. He was my dear friend and will be missed.”

Adams died at the age of 73. He leaves behind his loving wife six children, 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.