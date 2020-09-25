Advertisement

Government Peak adds new black diamond mountain bike trails

The Valley Mountain Bikers and Hikers nonprofit hopes the new routes make the area more of a destination for mountain biking
There are two new, one-way, black diamond runs at the Government Peak Recreation Area single track course.
There are two new, one-way, black diamond runs at the Government Peak Recreation Area single track course.(Heather Hintze)
By Heather Hintze
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Government Peak Recreation Area is becoming a destination for mountain biking.

Riders looking for a challenge have a few new options on the single track course.

The Valley Mountain Bikers and Hiker’s nonprofit organization just finished work on two, one-way black diamond runs off the Monkshood Loop.

“World-class mountain bike trails have berms and jumps, and they’re machine built and they have higher speeds and people really find that fun and engaging. So out in the valley, we wanted to have that,” said VMBaH board member Mike Danz.

Danz said people should follow the pre-ride, re-ride, free ride concept; scope out the trails first, then take a slower run before really digging in so you know what you’re in for.

On a crisp fall evening, 16-year-old Teagan Dervaes and his friend Terje Decovich showed off their skills on the new routes, flying over jumps and speeding through the steep-sloped corners.

Dervaes said he was happy to have advanced trails closer to home.

“I think it was good because we usually had to go to Anchorage to ride more jumpy, flowy trails and bigger berms. Now that we have these out there I feel like more people will be out here riding them and good for us to not have to drive all that way too,” he said.

The Puffball and Amanita trails bring GPRA to about seven miles of single track.

Danz said volunteers are slowly adding a couple of miles every year because they’re time-consuming and expensive to build.

“Downhill trails have a lot of earth moved and a lot of excavation and a lot of drainage put in. This isn’t even a swampy area but these corners are so big and the jumps are so tall that puddles will develop in them so you have to have drainage that moves it,” Danz explained.

The Mat-Su Trails and Parks Foundation funded this latest phase of the project. Executive Director Wes Hoskins said the trails cost nearly $36,000. The entire construction was estimated at $54,000 including in-kind labor.

“We’re building this out for visitors and valley residents alike,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins said bike infrastructure is growing around the Mat-Su. Settlers Bay on near the Knik-Goose Bay Road just added a new course and the Willow Area Community Organization is planning one too.

“If you have really nice bike trails and a bike skills park at Settlers Bay, that’s really going to help people’s quality of life and make it so people aren’t having to drive all over the place,” Hoskins said.

Danz hopes their hard work will bring more riders in to see what GPRA has to offer as they continue to expand the network of trails.

The long-term goal is to connect the Government Peak area with the core of Hatcher Pass and Skeetawk, the new downhill skiing area a few miles down the road.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Science

Sea otters disappeared in the Aleutian Islands. Then the full effects of climate change manifested

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Sea otter populations used to be abundant in Southwest Alaska, but when they disappeared the ecosystem suffered.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Corey Shepherd

Updated: 2 hours ago
Structure and consistency have been hallmarks of my classroom culture. My students thrive in an environment where expectations are made clear to them and the criteria for their success are known from the onset.

News

Catch a wave, Yakutat surf club gets kids in the water and on a board

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
A surfer who saw an opportunity for a bit more open space in the open Alaskan waters has now partnered with Sealaska native corporation to help teach kids to surf in the small village of Yakutat.

News

A multi-pronged municipal plan seeks to keep people from entering the shelter system, find housing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
As homeless shelters in Anchorage reach max capacity night after night, the municipality is working on reducing the crowds and hopefully, keeping and getting people in homes of their own.

Latest News

News

Buy a costume and help make a kid’s wish come true

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Make A Wish and Party City partner up to help make wishes come true for critically ill kids.

News

APD: Homicide investigation underway in the Russian Jack Park area

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage police are investigating a homicide in the area to the northeast of the Pine Street and Reka Drive intersection.

News

Groups decry proposal to roll back Alaska forest protections

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to exempt the country’s largest national forest, in southeast Alaska, from a ban on timber harvests and road building in roadless areas. The move was denounced by conservation groups.

News

Alaska regulators seek more money for oil spill fund

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska environmental regulators are seeking additional money for the state’s oil spill response fund amid a review of requirements for petroleum producers and shippers.

News

Former ASRC President and CEO, and North Slope leader Jacob Adams Sr. has died

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Adams died at the age of 73. He leaves behind his loving wife 6 children, 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

News

The International Space Station was forced to play dodge ball

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
A major airline is turning to tech to get more people in their seats and dodgeball is not only a funny movie, but also a serious skill, details from the Morning Edition's Austin Sjong.