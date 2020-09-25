Advertisement

In-person misdemeanor trials to resume in November

(OYS)
By Malia Barto
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new order from the Alaska Supreme Court will allow misdemeanor trials to resume in early November.

Many trials were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent special order from the Alaska Supreme Court says that judges and court staff have developed new procedures to minimize the risk of exposure during grand jury procedures and other hearings. Misdemeanor trials are able to utilize the procedures for low-risk exposure.

On Nov. 2, misdemeanor trials under the presiding judge will resume. All other jury trials are still suspended until Jan. 4, 2021. Some proceedings, where videoconference trials have been approved, will continue, and that suspension will be reviewed around Nov. 20.

