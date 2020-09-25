Advertisement

President to nominate Justice Ginsburg’s successor Saturday

By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Whoever President Donald Trump picks to fill the late-Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court will make history.

There’s never been a justice nominated or confirmed to the Supreme Court this close to a general election. Sen. Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) says the G.O.P. majority has the votes to confirm a new justice – whoever it may be.

Amy Coney Barrett, a federal judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals is being strongly considered for the job. She’s a former law professor at Notre Dame and a graduate of Rhodes College.

“She’s a very strong candidate based on her academic credentials, her professional credentials,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern Friday afternoon, “but look, there’s a list of judges that are highly qualified.”

White House spokespeople said the president remains committed to picking a woman. His public list of candidates earlier includes a dozen female judges and lawyers.

Along with Barrett, Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Barbara Lagoa is generating a lot of buzz in the capitol.

In 2016, Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace the late-Justice Anthony Scalia, Judge Merrick Garland. Democrats argue picking Ginsburg’s successor should wait until next January to coincide with a new Congress and presidential term, but they do not have the political power to block the president’s choice.

