Advertisement

Sen. Sullivan voices strongest opposition to Pebble Mine yet

Sen. Dan Sullivan says he supports the president naming a nominee to a vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat.
Sen. Dan Sullivan says he supports the president naming a nominee to a vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After Sen. Dan Sullivan’s name was dropped by executives of Pebble Limited Partnership in secretly recorded tapes released this week, the senator has gone to Twitter to oppose the mine.

In a tweet posted Thursday afternoon, Sullivan says, “Let me be even more clear: I oppose Pebble Mine. No Pebble Mine.”

That tweet ended a thread of posts he started about the “lies of Pebble’s leadership” the senator said he needed to set the record straight.

In “The Pebble Tapes,” as they were dubbed after the Environmental Investigation Agency posted them, then-CEO of the Pebble Limited Partnership claimed the company had a relationship with Sullivan’s chief of staff as the previous CEO, John Shively, was renting an apartment from the staff member.

Also in the recordings, Ronald Thiessen, president and CEO of Pebble’s parent company Northern Dynasty Minerals, said the best thing Sullivan could do for the mine was to continue staying quiet.

“We’re trying to work with him to make sure he doesn’t go and say something negative like – and he won’t say, ‘Don’t build the mine’, but he might say, ‘Don’t issue the ROD until after the election,’” Thiessen said in the tapes.

Sullivan hasn’t said the words “Don’t build the mine” but this is his strongest opposition to Pebble Mine yet. Previously, in an Aug. 24 Facebook post, the senator had said he supported a Trump administration decision that did not grant Pebble Partnership with a federal permit.

“Finally, I have been clear that given the important aquatic system and world-class fishery resources at stake, Pebble, like all resource development projects in Alaska, has to pass a high bard — a bar that the Trump administration has determined Pebble has not met,” Sullivan’s public Facebook post stated. “I support this conclusion — based on the best available science and a rigorous, fair process — that a federal permit cannot be issued.”

Since the tapes were leaked, several prominent government officials have spoken out against the claims made by Collier and Thiessen. On Wednesday, Northern Dynasty Minerals announced Collier had resigned from his position as CEO. In his place, Shively will serve as interim leader of the organization while a search for a new CEO is held.

Shortly after Sullivan posted the tweet, Sen. Lisa Murkowski retweeted it with three hearts and a GIF of salmon.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Juneau witness signature requirement waived for mail-in municipal election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Juneau voters will not be required to have a witness signature on mail-in ballots for October’s municipal election.

News

In-person misdemeanor trials to resume in November

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Misdemeanor trials are to be continued on Nov. 2.

News

NTSB releases preliminary report of deadly midair collision in Fairbanks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Two people died in Aug. 27 crash at Chena Marina Airport

News

Tentative deal reached: Mat-Su school district and teachers union announce new teacher contract

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Teachers in the district have been working under the old contract guidelines for the last 18 months

Latest News

News

Famous McCandless 'Bus 142′ moved to UAF’s Museum of the North

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Osborne
Chris McCandless magic bus is moved to the Museum of the North.

News

As Pebble Partnership plugs away at obtaining permits, opponents demand reconsideration

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
As the Pebble Partnership hunts for a new CEO, opponents of the mine maintain a change in leadership does little to alleviate problems with the project and company.

News

Appeals case that alleges Alaska absentee application mailings is discriminatory stalls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
A lawsuit that seeks to have absentee ballot applications sent to all Alaskan voters is unlikely to be heard by a federal appeals court before the Nov. 3 election.

News

MSBSD and MSEA leadership teacher negotiations update

Updated: 5 hours ago
MSBSD and MSEA leadership come to a tentative agreement.

News

First Anchorage School Board Meeting

Updated: 7 hours ago
Tuesday night was the first Anchorage School Board Meeting since the district announced plans to resume in-person learning for elementary students in October. Matt Lessman reports there was some support, but many teachers are still concerned.

News

One week, more than $500K, or the Jesse Lee Home goes down

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
The historic Jesse Lee Home has even longer before to stand after a new order from a Kenai Court judge.