Advertisement

Shell seeks Alaska lease extension, but no plans to return

A nameplate and the Shell Oil logo is shown on the drilling floor of the arctic oil drilling rig "Kulluk," during a tour, Friday, May 25, 2012, as it undergoes extensive work at Vigor Shipyards in Seattle. Shell Oil hopes to use the rig to tap vast oil reserves below the Beaufort Sea off Alaska's north coast. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
A nameplate and the Shell Oil logo is shown on the drilling floor of the arctic oil drilling rig "Kulluk," during a tour, Friday, May 25, 2012, as it undergoes extensive work at Vigor Shipyards in Seattle. Shell Oil hopes to use the rig to tap vast oil reserves below the Beaufort Sea off Alaska's north coast. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By AP
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A spokesperson for Shell says the oil company is seeking an extension of leases it holds in Alaska as a way to make the leases more attractive to a potential buyer and does not itself plan a return to operations in the state.

Curtis Smith says the leases for which the company is seeking an extension represent the bulk of leases Shell still holds in Alaska.

The comments come after news media, including The Associated Press, reported that Shell Offshore Inc. had applied to form the West Harrison Bay Unit to explore in state waters off the North Slope region.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Science

Sea otters disappeared in the Aleutian Islands. Then the full effects of climate change manifested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Sea otter populations used to be abundant in Southwest Alaska, but when they disappeared the ecosystem suffered.

News

Government Peak adds new black diamond mountain bike trails

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Valley Mountain Bikers and Hikers nonprofit finished construction on two black diamond trails that have more technical challenges for riders.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Corey Shepherd

Updated: 4 hours ago
Structure and consistency have been hallmarks of my classroom culture. My students thrive in an environment where expectations are made clear to them and the criteria for their success are known from the onset.

News

Catch a wave, Yakutat surf club gets kids in the water and on a board

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
A surfer who saw an opportunity for a bit more open space in the open Alaskan waters has now partnered with Sealaska native corporation to help teach kids to surf in the small village of Yakutat.

Latest News

News

A multi-pronged municipal plan seeks to keep people from entering the shelter system, find housing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
As homeless shelters in Anchorage reach max capacity night after night, the municipality is working on reducing the crowds and hopefully, keeping and getting people in homes of their own.

News

Buy a costume and help make a kid’s wish come true

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Make A Wish and Party City partner up to help make wishes come true for critically ill kids.

News

APD: Homicide investigation underway in the Russian Jack Park area

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage police are investigating a homicide in the area to the northeast of the Pine Street and Reka Drive intersection.

News

Groups decry proposal to roll back Alaska forest protections

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to exempt the country’s largest national forest, in southeast Alaska, from a ban on timber harvests and road building in roadless areas. The move was denounced by conservation groups.

News

Alaska regulators seek more money for oil spill fund

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska environmental regulators are seeking additional money for the state’s oil spill response fund amid a review of requirements for petroleum producers and shippers.

News

Former ASRC President and CEO, and North Slope leader Jacob Adams Sr. has died

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Adams died at the age of 73. He leaves behind his loving wife 6 children, 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.