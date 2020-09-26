2020 Census deadline pushed back to late October

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski issued a statement to a court ruling moving back the 2020 Census deadline. This injunction prevents the Trump administration from ending the 2020 Census count by September 30, which is a month before the scheduled date of October 31, 2020.

“I’ve continued to stress the importance of ensuring a fair and accurate census count and the need to address the various challenges the Census Bureau has faced this year that were created by the COVID-19 pandemic. This court ruling is welcome news. By going back to the October 31 deadline, we are providing everyone the necessary time to help ensure we get the census count right,” said Senator Murkowski. “The reality, though, is that this court ruling may face an appeal, continuing the uncertainty for census operations. My bipartisan legislation with Senator Schatz, the 2020 Census Deadline Extensions Act, is still important to provide certainty and clarity to the Census Bureau that they will have the time needed to finish the counting operations and data processing, ensuring a more accurate population count. In the meantime, I encourage everyone to respond to the Census if you have not already done so.”

