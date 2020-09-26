Advertisement

Alaska Airlines Foundation awards $100,000 in grants to Alaska nonprofits

Alaska Airlines Plane
Alaska Airlines Plane(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five non-profits in Alaska are receiving a total of $100,000 in grants from the Alaska Airlines Foundation to inspire young people.

The nonprofits being awarded the grants are:

  • Alaska Development Corporation - FIRST
  • Covenant House Alaska
  • EXCEL Alaska, Inc.
  • Junior Achievement of Alaska, Inc.
  • Volunteers of America of Alaska

Grants were also given to organizations in California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington.

“Our first round of grants focused on immediate needs in communities as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, such as food security and safe shelter. But the impacts of the pandemic are widespread, and our core mission – supporting those working to address racial and educational equity by equipping, empowering, and inspiring young people – has never been more relevant,” said Diana Birkett Rakow, Foundation chair and vice president of external relations at Alaska Airlines.

In this round of grants, the Alaska Airlines Foundation has awarded $430,000 in LIFT grants to 41 nonprofits. This brings the year to date donations from the foundation to $750,000.

