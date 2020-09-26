Advertisement

Anchorage Downtown Partnership aims to bring people back downtown

Anchorage Downtown Partnership would like to see more people in downtown parks and public spaces
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The cost of COVID-19 has taken many forms including a toll on downtown Anchorage. Amanda Moser, director of the Anchorage Downtown Partnership, said the summer was challenging without the tourists, live music and other events that normally bring people downtown. Now, the organization is working hard to get people back this fall.

Moser said many events are planned that have been “reimagined” with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind.

“All of our events in the past have been large crowds,” said Moser. “We used to talk about 15 thousand people celebrating New Year’s Eve, 10,000 people celebrating Trick or Treat Street. And now we are focusing on month-long events so we have less crowds,” said Moser.

The popular Trick or Treat Street, where children visit downtown shops on a single day, is gone. It’s been replaced this year by a month-long scavenger hunt that begins Oct. 1.

“You can stop at the participating businesses, get a map and then you go around downtown and find all of the clues,” said Moser. “You fill out your card and you can submit it to win four round-trip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.”

Moser said the holiday tree lighting will be broken into a series of events around town, also to deter crowds.

“We continue to look for ways to bring our community together in safe physical distance ways. So that we can still feel part of something larger, part of Anchorage, part of a community. And that’s what all of our events this fall are going to do,” she said.

Moser said more information on downtown events can be found at the Anchorage Downtown Partnership website.

