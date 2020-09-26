Black Lives Matter sign outside Performing Arts Center vandalized for second time

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A series of banners posted outside the Performing Arts Center reading “Black Lives Matter in AK” has been vandalized for a second time.

The banners were originally posted ahead of the Alaska Black Caucus’s March on Alaska in early September, but the night before the event, the portion that said Black went missing. This time, rather than stealing the sign, it appears someone attempted to burn or melt it.

“That’s discouraging,” said Chris Schutte, Municipal Director of Economic and Community Development. “That’s a public facility, and while it’s made out of a lot of concrete and other hard materials, it still can catch fire and burn to the ground.”

Schutte added that much like the previous vandalism, this has been reported to the Anchorage Police Department.

“The Alaska Center for the Performing Arts staff notified the Anchorage Police Department who in turn put them in contact with the detectives who were assigned previously to the first act of vandalism,” Schutte said.

A spokesperson for APD was able to confirm the initial report came in around 10 a.m. Friday and that officers are investigating, but no other details were offered.

This is a developing story.

