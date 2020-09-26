DHSS reports 116 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports 116 new COVID-19 cases in the state among Alaska residents and zero among nonresidents.

The new cases bring the current active case total in residents to 4,350. Since the pandemic started there have been 52 COVID-19 related deaths.

The new resident cases were found in these communities:

Anchorage: 67

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 23

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 3

Nome Census Area: 2

North Slope Borough: 5

Denali Borough: 3

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Juneau City and Borough: 3

Bethel Census Area: 2

Unknown: 1

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.