Advertisement

Governor’s office used state-funded campaign to harvest Alaskans’ data, ethics report finds

Gov. Mike Dunleavy in January.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy in January.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The governor’s office used online petitions in 2019 to collect voters' personal information for a campaign that never ran, according to a report on an ethics complaint filed against the governor.

The full ethics report was first published by Alaska Public Media, which received it through a public records request.

The complaint was filed in July and centered on whether the governor violated ethics laws by using state money in 2019 to pay for political advertisements on Facebook. The complaint was resolved in early September with the governor agreeing to reimburse the state $2,800.

John Tiemessen, the independent counsel for the Alaska Personnel Board, found that the vast majority of the ads did not violate the Alaska Executive Ethics Act, but two mailers were potentially problematic.

The mailers thanked Rep. Sara Rasmussen, R-Anchorage, and then-Rep. Josh Revak, R-Anchorage, for their votes on the PFD and crime bills. Tiemessen said that “the circumstances support an inference” that they were for a partisan political purpose because both lawmakers had signaled that they would run for reelection.

Collecting voters' data was not considered to be an ethics violation by Tiemessen.

The 2019 Facebook ads said that people could sign a “petition” in support of a full Permanent Fund dividend, to pass tough crime bills and to call for the Legislature to cap government spending.

“However, the Governor’s attorney’s correspondence with Independent Counsel indicates these “petitions” were only used to gather constituent information and were not used to directly petition the legislature or to advocate for the subject policies in any manner,” the ethics complaint report reads.

Tiemmesen wrote there was “insufficient evidence” that the list of voters' information was used to harm a candidate for office which would have potentially violated the Alaska Executive Ethics Act. There was also no indication that the mailing list was distributed outside the governor’s office, Tiemessen wrote.

Brewster Jamieson, the attorney representing the governor in the ethics complaint case, said collecting voters' information is an inherent part of a petition campaign.

“The act of signing a petition is to provide voluntarily information to the person who is gathering the signatures for that petition,” Jamieson said by telephone. “There’s nothing nefarious or unexpected or unusual about it, it just happens to be digital rather than in-person.”

What happened to the list of voters' personal information remains unclear. The governor’s office did not respond to requests for comments on whether the mailing list still exists, how many Alaskans gave their personal information during the campaign and what the governor’s office intends to do with that information.

Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, said a public records request would need to be filed to see the list itself.

Tiemessen cautioned in his ethics complaint report that under certain circumstances, using the mailing list in the future could violate ethics rules. “A curated list may have value to the Governor’s office for use in future targeted communications with self-selected groups of citizenry,” Tiemessen wrote.

Anchorage Democratic Rep. Zack Fields has criticized the governor for using state funds for the ads. He is also dubious of the assertion that the governor knew only broadly about the campaign.

“The notion that the governor’s staff did this without the governor’s knowledge is completely preposterous,” Fields said.

He also said while many of the governor’s actions may have been found to be legally permissible under current ethics laws, additional oversight may be necessary by the Legislature.

“And of course, the governor should not be using public funds to harvest Alaskans' personal information,” Fields said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Forest Services advances plan to open 9.2 million acres of Tongass to development

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The U.S. Forest Service is moving forward with a plan to exempt the Tongass National Forest from the 2001 Roadless Rule, opening up more than 9.3 million acres in the national forest to logging and other development, despite opposition from tribal governments and concerns about the economic viability of logging in the region.

News

Anchorage Downtown Partnership aims to bring people back downtown

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Downtown Anchorage Partnership is planning events to bring people back downtown. Director Amanda Moser said most have been "re-imagined" with COVID precautions in mind.

News

Local group details advocacy work for family members of victims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Victims for Justice is a group that works to provide support for the family members of violent crime victims, throughout the processes of criminal investigation and litigation.

News

6 deaths, 128 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Five new deaths have been reported, along with 128 cases in both residents and nonresidents.

Latest News

News

Court rules Alaska Native corporations do not qualify for CARES Act funds

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
This decision means Alaska Native corporations will not be able to receive CARES Act funds allocated in Title V of the act.

News

Shell seeks Alaska lease extension, but no plans to return

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By AP
The comments come after news media, including The Associated Press, reported that Shell Offshore Inc. had applied to form the West Harrison Bay Unit to explore in state waters off the North Slope region.

Science

Sea otters disappeared in the Aleutian Islands. Then the full effects of climate change manifested

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Sea otter populations used to be abundant in Southwest Alaska, but when they disappeared the ecosystem suffered.

News

Government Peak adds new black diamond mountain bike trails

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Valley Mountain Bikers and Hikers nonprofit finished construction on two black diamond trails that have more technical challenges for riders.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Corey Shepherd

Updated: 10 hours ago
Structure and consistency have been hallmarks of my classroom culture. My students thrive in an environment where expectations are made clear to them and the criteria for their success are known from the onset.

News

Catch a wave, Yakutat surf club gets kids in the water and on a board

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
A surfer who saw an opportunity for a bit more open space in the open Alaskan waters has now partnered with Sealaska native corporation to help teach kids to surf in the small village of Yakutat.