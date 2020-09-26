Gross calls on Sullivan to return Pebble Mine campaign donations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Candidates want to raise as much money as they can heading into the final months of the campaign season.

But independent candidate for the Senate, Al Gross, wants Sen. Dan Sullivan to return campaign contributions from Pebble Mine executives.

Gross, who is the Democratic nominee, issued the statement Friday with his wife, at Westchester Lagoon.

Gross claimed the executives donated $9,900 to Sullivan’s campaign between March 2017 and last May. Former CEO Thomas Collier donated the most money: $6,400. The last donation, $1,000, Collier gave took place on May 12, 2020.

Alaska’s News Source confirmed the amount with the Federal Elections Commission, and also discovered Collier donated another $1,000 to “Sullivan Victory 2020,” a political action committee, on March 27, 2017.

“These donations are tainted, and designed to buy influence,” Gross said. “They must be returned now. If Dan Sullivan has any integrity, he will return those campaign donations today.”

The Sullivan Campaign did not respond to a request to comment on Gross' demand.

Senator Sullivan said Thursday on social media that he is strongly opposed to the Pebble Mine.

