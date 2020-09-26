Advertisement

Gross calls on Sullivan to return Pebble Mine campaign donations

(KTUU)
By Dave Leval
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Candidates want to raise as much money as they can heading into the final months of the campaign season.

But independent candidate for the Senate, Al Gross, wants Sen. Dan Sullivan to return campaign contributions from Pebble Mine executives.

Gross, who is the Democratic nominee, issued the statement Friday with his wife, at Westchester Lagoon.

Gross claimed the executives donated $9,900 to Sullivan’s campaign between March 2017 and last May. Former CEO Thomas Collier donated the most money: $6,400. The last donation, $1,000, Collier gave took place on May 12, 2020.

Alaska’s News Source confirmed the amount with the Federal Elections Commission, and also discovered Collier donated another $1,000 to “Sullivan Victory 2020,” a political action committee, on March 27, 2017.

“These donations are tainted, and designed to buy influence,” Gross said. “They must be returned now. If Dan Sullivan has any integrity, he will return those campaign donations today.”

The Sullivan Campaign did not respond to a request to comment on Gross' demand.

Senator Sullivan said Thursday on social media that he is strongly opposed to the Pebble Mine.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

20-bed transitional housing opens in Mountain View

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jill Burke
Molua Smith Becke, owner of Second Chance Services, LLC, has opened a new 20-bed transitional housing unit in Anchorage's Mountain View nieghborhood. He believes a community-based approach to homelessness has benefits not found in the larger housing effort being launched by the municipality of Anchorage.

News

Mayor Berkowitz: ‘It will take a community effort to get kids back in school’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Gross
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz comments during the first community COVID briefing of the fall, that the community must double down on efforts to prevent the spread of COVID if students are going to be allowed to return to school buildings

News

Cordova businessman creates own disinfectant to help community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Taylar Perez
One businessman in Cordova saw the supply of cleaning products disappear off of the shelves at his store within a matter of days, he later decided to make his own.

State

Forest Services advances plan to open 9.2 million acres of Tongass to development

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The U.S. Forest Service is moving forward with a plan to exempt the Tongass National Forest from the 2001 Roadless Rule, opening up more than 9.3 million acres in the national forest to logging and other development, despite opposition from tribal governments and concerns about the economic viability of logging in the region.

Latest News

News

Anchorage Downtown Partnership aims to bring people back downtown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Downtown Anchorage Partnership is planning events to bring people back downtown. Director Amanda Moser said most have been "re-imagined" with COVID precautions in mind.

News

Governor’s office used state-funded campaign to harvest Alaskans’ data, ethics report finds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The governor’s office used online petitions in 2019 to collect voters' personal information for a campaign that never ran, according to a report on an ethics complaint filed against the governor.

News

Local group details advocacy work for family members of victims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Victims for Justice is a group that works to provide support for the family members of violent crime victims, throughout the processes of criminal investigation and litigation.

News

6 deaths, 128 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Five new deaths have been reported, along with 128 cases in both residents and nonresidents.

News

Court rules Alaska Native corporations do not qualify for CARES Act funds

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
This decision means Alaska Native corporations will not be able to receive CARES Act funds allocated in Title V of the act.

News

Shell seeks Alaska lease extension, but no plans to return

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By AP
The comments come after news media, including The Associated Press, reported that Shell Offshore Inc. had applied to form the West Harrison Bay Unit to explore in state waters off the North Slope region.