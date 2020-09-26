Advertisement

Lebanese prime minister-designate resigns amid impasse

In this Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib speaks to journalists at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon. Adib has resigned Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 amid a political impasse over government formation, nearly a month after he was appointed to the job. The announced by Adib deals a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in the crisis-hit country.
In this Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib speaks to journalists at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon. Adib has resigned Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 amid a political impasse over government formation, nearly a month after he was appointed to the job. The announced by Adib deals a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in the crisis-hit country.(AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister-designate resigned Saturday amid a political impasse over government formation, dealing a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in the crisis-hit country.

The announcement by Moustapha Adib nearly a month after he was appointed to the job came following a meeting with President Michel Aoun, after which he told reporters he was stepping down.

The French leader has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of independent specialists that can work on enacting urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a devastating economic and financial crisis worsened by the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port.

But efforts by the French-supported Adib, have hit multiple snags, after the country’s main Shiite groups, Hezbollah and Amal, insisted on retaining hold of the key Finance Ministry. Their insistence emerged after the U.S. administration slapped sanctions on two senior politicians close to Hezbollah, including the ex-finance minister.

The two groups also insisted on naming the Shiite ministers in the new Cabinet and objected to the manner in which Adib was forming the government, without consulting with them.

After a short meeting with Aoun on Saturday, Adib said he was stepping down because the kind of Cabinet that he wanted to form “was bound to fail” and he was keen on protecting national unity.

Lebanon, a former French protectorate, is mired in the country’s worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history. It defaulted on paying back its debt for the first time ever in March, and the local currency has collapsed, leading to hyperinflation and soaring poverty and unemployment.

The crisis has been worsened by the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut’s port caused by the detonation of thousands of tons of ammonium nitrates. It killed nearly 200 people, injured thousands and caused losses worth billions of dollars.

The country is in desperate need of financial assistance but France and other international powers have refused to provide aid before serious reforms are made. The crisis is largely blamed on decades of systematic corruption and mismanagement by Lebanon’s ruling class.

The French leader has described his initiative, which includes a road map and a timetable for reforms, as “the last chance for this system.”

Adib’s resignation comes a few days after Aoun himself bluntly told reporters that Lebanon would be going to “hell” if a new government was not formed soon.

In a televised address, he criticized his political allies, the Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal, for insisting on holding on to the Finance Ministry portfolio in any new government, but also criticized Adib for attempting to form a government and impose names for Cabinet positions without consulting with the parliamentary blocs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland, Oregon, braces itself for large right-wing rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state police said a “massive influx” of troopers would be in Portland by Saturday morning.

National

Mushrooms linked to salmonella outbreaks in 10 states

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal officials are warning of salmonella cases in at least 10 states linked to dried mushrooms from a Southern California company.

News

Fairbanks Goldpanners won’t rejoin Alaska Baseball League in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Alaska Baseball League decided against having the Fairbanks Goldpanners return to the ABL in 2021.

News

Alaska Airlines Foundation awards $100,000 in grants to Alaska nonprofits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
In this round of grants, the Alaska Airlines Foundation has awarded $430,000 in LIFT grants to 41 nonprofits. This brings the year to date donations from the foundation to $750,000.

Latest News

News

20-bed transitional housing opens in Mountain View

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
Molua Smith Becke, owner of Second Chance Services, LLC, has opened a new 20-bed transitional housing unit in Anchorage's Mountain View nieghborhood. He believes a community-based approach to homelessness has benefits not found in the larger housing effort being launched by the municipality of Anchorage.

News

Gross calls on Sullivan to return Pebble Mine campaign donations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Gross believes donations will influence Sullivan's votes on the Pebble Mine project. Sullivan publicly opposed it Thursday on social media.

News

Mayor Berkowitz: ‘It will take a community effort to get kids back in school’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz comments during the first community COVID briefing of the fall, that the community must double down on efforts to prevent the spread of COVID if students are going to be allowed to return to school buildings

News

Cordova businessman creates own disinfectant to help community

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Taylar Perez
One businessman in Cordova saw the supply of cleaning products disappear off of the shelves at his store within a matter of days, he later decided to make his own.

National

S. Korea calls for N. Korea to further investigate shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Korean officials condemned what they called an “atrocious act” and pressed North Korea to punish those responsible.

State

Forest Services advances plan to open 9.2 million acres of Tongass to development

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The U.S. Forest Service is moving forward with a plan to exempt the Tongass National Forest from the 2001 Roadless Rule, opening up more than 9.3 million acres in the national forest to logging and other development, despite opposition from tribal governments and concerns about the economic viability of logging in the region.