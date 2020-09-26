Advertisement

Local group details advocacy work for family members of victims

Ribbons hang from a tree at Hostetler Park in Downtown Anchorage, in memory of those who lost their lives to violent crimes.
Ribbons hang from a tree at Hostetler Park in Downtown Anchorage, in memory of those who lost their lives to violent crimes.(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In downtown Anchorage, Hostetler Park is dedicated to the memory of Alaska victims of homicide. Using a $10,000 grant, the park was rededicated in 2019 by the Anchorage Rotary Club and Victims for Justice — an advocacy group that works to bridge the gaps between the victim’s family members and the offices that deal with violent crimes.

Jorge Rae-Garcia says his experience with Victims for Justice — after his son was murdered in 2016 — is a testament to the organization’s ability to work with the district attorney’s office and Anchorage Police Department investigators to keep family members in the know.

"They gave me a lot of support,” Garcia told Alaska’s News Source on Friday morning. “We, the victims, have a lot of rights. The thing is that we have to look for them.”

According to Garcias, his family initially resorted to knocking on doors and asking strangers for any information that could assist them to determine what happened to their son. He also had trouble reaching the appropriate offices to get information on the now-convicted killer’s court dates.

Victims for Justice was able to get in touch with the DA’s office and continued to support Garcia throughout a 27-month-long trial. While Garcia says he couldn’t be more pleased with his experiences with the group, Victims for Justice Executive Director Victoria Shanklin says the organization has been working to streamline the process of connecting with those in need of their services.

“Our goal in the last couple of the years has been to build our relationships and build referrals at each stage of the process,” she said. “One of the things we found is that it took a long time for victims to find us.”

The organization offers several services to violent crime victims, including coordinating communications with law enforcement, court accompaniment, emotional support groups, limited emergency financial support and assistance filing from crime compensation.

According to Shanklin, the organization’s focus on remaining active in the court system previously led them to more referrals once cases were already in advanced stages. Now, Victims for Justice and APD’s patrol officers are working on developing a closer relationship, so that the non-profit will have more opportunities to assist families immediately after an incident.

“They are responding to phone calls on everything, across the board," Shanklin said. "Allowing us to focus on the victims ... I think that they understand that will help them as well.”

Victims for Justice is a small non-profit operation. There are currently three advocates on staff and they each handle cases from throughout the state. Donations to help assist the organization in continuing its mission can be made here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor’s office used state-funded campaign to harvest Alaskans’ data, ethics report finds

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The governor’s office used online petitions in 2019 to collect voters' personal information for a campaign that never ran, according to a report on an ethics complaint filed against the governor.

News

6 deaths, 128 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Five new deaths have been reported, along with 128 cases in both residents and nonresidents.

News

Court rules Alaska Native corporations do not qualify for CARES Act funds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
This decision means Alaska Native corporations will not be able to receive CARES Act funds allocated in Title V of the act.

News

Shell seeks Alaska lease extension, but no plans to return

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AP
The comments come after news media, including The Associated Press, reported that Shell Offshore Inc. had applied to form the West Harrison Bay Unit to explore in state waters off the North Slope region.

Latest News

Science

Sea otters disappeared in the Aleutian Islands. Then the full effects of climate change manifested

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Sea otter populations used to be abundant in Southwest Alaska, but when they disappeared the ecosystem suffered.

News

Government Peak adds new black diamond mountain bike trails

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Valley Mountain Bikers and Hikers nonprofit finished construction on two black diamond trails that have more technical challenges for riders.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Corey Shepherd

Updated: 8 hours ago
Structure and consistency have been hallmarks of my classroom culture. My students thrive in an environment where expectations are made clear to them and the criteria for their success are known from the onset.

News

Catch a wave, Yakutat surf club gets kids in the water and on a board

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
A surfer who saw an opportunity for a bit more open space in the open Alaskan waters has now partnered with Sealaska native corporation to help teach kids to surf in the small village of Yakutat.

News

A multi-pronged municipal plan seeks to keep people from entering the shelter system, find housing

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
As homeless shelters in Anchorage reach max capacity night after night, the municipality is working on reducing the crowds and hopefully, keeping and getting people in homes of their own.

News

Buy a costume and help make a kid’s wish come true

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Make A Wish and Party City partner up to help make wishes come true for critically ill kids.