A large storm set to bring rain and wind to the Panhandle and north Gulf Coast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large storm system is moving through the Gulf of Alaska Saturday night into Sunday. Southeast and the coastal areas around Southcentral will see rain and elevated winds as a result of this system.

The National Weather Service has issued Hurricane Force Wind Warnings (in pink) and High Wind Warnings (in red) for Sunday. (KTUU)

A Hurricane Force Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the areas offshore south of Prince William Sound. The areas in pink on the map could see winds to almost 75 mph. The winds are expected to weaken by Sunday afternoon. Though coastal communities won’t see winds near the hurricane force level, winds are expected to gust between 30 to 40 mph near the coast.

High Wind Warnings are also in place for parts of Southeast with wind gusts to 60 mph expected. For areas outside of the warnings, winds could still reach near 50 mph.

Rain is also expected for areas around Prince William Sound and the Panhandle. Seward is likely to see about an inch of rain with Whittier receiving between 2 to 3 inches. Juneau is also likely to see about an inch of rain. Ketchikan could see 2.5 to 3.5 inches through Sunday night.

