DHSS reports four new deaths related to COVID-19 and 113 new cases in Alaska
111 are residents in 22 communities
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - DHSS reports a spike in deaths related to COVID-19. There have been 283 hospitalizations and 56 deaths. Four deaths were reported with one tracing back to September 23, according to DHSS.
Out of the 111 cases, 55 are in Anchorage and 23 are in Fairbanks. All four deaths were among Anchorage residents.
Currently there aree a total of 3,173 recovered cases. A total of 442,869 test have been conducted.
