Juneau, McGrath receive millions from FAA for airport projects

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Passengers arrive and leave through the terminal at Juneau Interntional Airport despite the construction that started in February.

It’s a $25 million renovation project, but Juneau will not pay for all of it.

The FAA awarded the airport a $15 million grant Thursday, as part of $335 million handed out to airports around the country.

“Our economy works on transportation,” said Kirk Shaffer, the FAA’s Associate Administrator for Airports. “We also look at security, we also look at capacity of the system. We look at how well a particular airport has used their grant money in past projects.”

The FAA says has awarded Alaska close to $228 million during the current fiscal year, and more than $1 billion since 2017 to help 66 Alaska airports.

The latest funds are on top of the more than $471,000 in federal CARES money already given to Juneau for the terminal project. The FAA has delivered $10 billion of those funds this year to america’s airports due to the pandemic.

“$10 billion is not nearly enough to make up the economic losses of airports across the country as a result of COVID-19,” Shaffer said.

However, every dollar helps as Juneau looks to not only rebuild its terminal, but its economy as well.

The terminal project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, McGrath received close to $34 million in its grant from the FAA to help its airport with erosion control.

