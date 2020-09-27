Advertisement

Juneau, McGrath receive millions from FAA for airport projects

Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Passengers arrive and leave through the terminal at Juneau Interntional Airport despite the construction that started in February.

It’s a $25 million renovation project, but Juneau will not pay for all of it.

The FAA awarded the airport a $15 million grant Thursday, as part of $335 million handed out to airports around the country.

“Our economy works on transportation,” said Kirk Shaffer, the FAA’s Associate Administrator for Airports. “We also look at security, we also look at capacity of the system. We look at how well a particular airport has used their grant money in past projects.”

The FAA says has awarded Alaska close to $228 million during the current fiscal year, and more than $1 billion since 2017 to help 66 Alaska airports.

The latest funds are on top of the more than $471,000 in federal CARES money already given to Juneau for the terminal project. The FAA has delivered $10 billion of those funds this year to america’s airports due to the pandemic.

“$10 billion is not nearly enough to make up the economic losses of airports across the country as a result of COVID-19,” Shaffer said.

However, every dollar helps as Juneau looks to not only rebuild its terminal, but its economy as well.

The terminal project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, McGrath received close to $34 million in its grant from the FAA to help its airport with erosion control.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Special Olympics Alaska Unified Sports Night

Updated: 1 hour ago
Special Olympics Alaska Unified Sports Night

Politics

Local lawmakers react to U.S. Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
On Saturday President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Following the announcement, local lawmakers in Alaska reacted.

News

DHSS reports 116 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
This brings the total number of cases to 7,367 among Alaska residents

News

2020 Census deadline pushed back to late October

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Murkowski welcomes court ruling

Latest News

News

Fairbanks Goldpanners won’t rejoin Alaska Baseball League in 2021

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Alaska Baseball League decided against having the Fairbanks Goldpanners return to the ABL in 2021.

News

Alaska Airlines Foundation awards $100,000 in grants to Alaska nonprofits

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
In this round of grants, the Alaska Airlines Foundation has awarded $430,000 in LIFT grants to 41 nonprofits. This brings the year to date donations from the foundation to $750,000.

News

20-bed transitional housing opens in Mountain View

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
Molua Smith Becke, owner of Second Chance Services, LLC, has opened a new 20-bed transitional housing unit in Anchorage's Mountain View nieghborhood. He believes a community-based approach to homelessness has benefits not found in the larger housing effort being launched by the municipality of Anchorage.

News

Gross calls on Sullivan to return Pebble Mine campaign donations

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Gross believes donations will influence Sullivan's votes on the Pebble Mine project. Sullivan publicly opposed it Thursday on social media.

News

Mayor Berkowitz: ‘It will take a community effort to get kids back in school’

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz comments during the first community COVID briefing of the fall, that the community must double down on efforts to prevent the spread of COVID if students are going to be allowed to return to school buildings

News

Cordova businessman creates own disinfectant to help community

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Taylar Perez
One businessman in Cordova saw the supply of cleaning products disappear off of the shelves at his store within a matter of days, he later decided to make his own.