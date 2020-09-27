Advertisement

Local lawmakers react to U.S. Supreme Court nominee

Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after President Donald Trump announced Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after President Donald Trump announced Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Saturday President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Following the announcement, Alaska lawmakers shared their thoughts.

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) issued the following statement after President Trump nominated U.S. Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court:

“For weeks I have stated that I do not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to an election. But today the President exercised his constitutional authority to nominate an individual to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I welcome the opportunity to meet with the Supreme Court nominee, just as I did in 2016.”

Governor Mike Dunleavy and Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) both took to social media to voice their support.

Governor Mike Dunleavy tweet on U.S. Supreme Court nominee
Governor Mike Dunleavy tweet on U.S. Supreme Court nominee
Senator Dan Sullivan on Trump nominee
Senator Dan Sullivan on Trump nominee

Senate candidate, Dr. Al Gross, sent out a letter saying, “Barrett is a far-right conservative who not only wants to overturn Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act but even thinks Brown v. Board of Education, the ruling that desegregated schools, was wrongly decided.”

“Dan Sullivan, Mitch McConnell, and the rest of Donald Trump’s cronies in the Senate are trying to rush through the confirmation process.”

Read the full story here: Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

