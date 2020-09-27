Local lawmakers react to U.S. Supreme Court nominee

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Saturday President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Following the announcement, Alaska lawmakers shared their thoughts.

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) issued the following statement after President Trump nominated U.S. Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court:

“For weeks I have stated that I do not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to an election. But today the President exercised his constitutional authority to nominate an individual to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I welcome the opportunity to meet with the Supreme Court nominee, just as I did in 2016.”

Governor Mike Dunleavy and Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) both took to social media to voice their support.

Governor Mike Dunleavy tweet on U.S. Supreme Court nominee (Mike Dunleavy twitter page)

Senator Dan Sullivan on Trump nominee (KTUU)

Senate candidate, Dr. Al Gross, sent out a letter saying, “Barrett is a far-right conservative who not only wants to overturn Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act but even thinks Brown v. Board of Education, the ruling that desegregated schools, was wrongly decided.”

“Dan Sullivan, Mitch McConnell, and the rest of Donald Trump’s cronies in the Senate are trying to rush through the confirmation process.”

