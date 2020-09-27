Advertisement

Special Olympics Alaska launches Unified Sports Night every Wednesday evening

The first of ten virtual streams featuring a different activity every week
By Jeremy Kashatok
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every Wednesday evening the Special Olympics Alaska will feature a new type of activity for their Athletes to participate in, for the next ten weeks. This week was the first week and focused on karate. Next week will focus on yoga, then Zumba, as well as some concentrated workouts lead by UAA. The virtual event is open to all Alaskans.

