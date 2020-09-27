Special Olympics Alaska launches Unified Sports Night every Wednesday evening

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every Wednesday evening the Special Olympics Alaska will feature a new type of activity for their Athletes to participate in, for the next ten weeks. This week was the first week and focused on karate. Next week will focus on yoga, then Zumba, as well as some concentrated workouts lead by UAA. The virtual event is open to all Alaskans.

