117 new cases, no new deaths reported in Alaska

By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska on Monday, but no new deaths after two daily spikes in death counts were recorded over the weekend.

Four deaths were reported Sunday and six deaths were reported Friday, though the state said not all of the deaths were recent. Since the pandemic began, a total of 56 Alaskans with COVID-19 have died.

As of Monday, there are 4,148 active cases of COVID-19 among Alaskans and 574 active cases among nonresidents. The state reported 115 new COVID-19 cases among residents and two new cases among nonresidents.

Most of the new cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage.

At least 292 people in the state have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows 39 people with the virus are currently hospitalized, as well as four others suspected of having the virus.

Fourteen people who have tested positive for COVID-19, or are suspected of having the virus, are on ventilators.

Editor’s note: This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

