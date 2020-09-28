Alaska capital gets $15M federal grant for airport project

(AP) - Juneau officials say Alaska’s capital is expected to win a $15 million federal grant for an airport terminal reconstruction project.

KTOO Public Media reported that the Federal Aviation Administration announced the grant award last Thursday. Juneau Airport Manager Patty Wahto says airport officials originally hoped to receive about $12 million in smaller grants over four years rather than the larger grant, which will be distributed in a lump sum.

Work began in February on the $16.2 million project to tear down and rebuild about 35,000 square feet of the older end of the airport terminal.

